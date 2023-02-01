Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.