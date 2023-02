ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket.

Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.