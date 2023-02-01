Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road, the week of Jan. 30.

Crews will be raising manholes in this part of Dawson Road. They will the working from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until the work is complete.

Drivers should be prepared for potential delays during these hours.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

