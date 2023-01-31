Ask the Expert
Wiregrass announces Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Spring Academy dates

The 9th Spring Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be happening in February and March.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announced the dates of the ninth annual Spring Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy.

The entrepreneurship starts in February and March and is free for current Wiregrass students and alumni. There will be a total of six courses with 12 hours of total class time.

“Wiregrass is thrilled to be able to partner with Guardian Bank, the UGA Small Business Development Center, and Valdosta State University to offer these courses not only to Wiregrass students and alumni but to the community,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said.

Participants can expect to discuss the following business topics: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and strategic planning. The courses will feature knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation and Q&A sessions with guest speakers.

“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” Guardian Bank CEO Parrish Clark said.

The classes will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 22, March 1, 8, 15 and 29. Participants can attend the classes online or face-to-face on the Valdosta Campus.

Register for the classes at georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass. Special pricing is available for non-students and alumni, call (229) 245-3738 to register.

