Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to transport that merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Anytime an NFL team goes to a championship game, products are created ahead of time for both teams in preparation to be sold immediately after it ends.

But what happens to the gear of the team that ultimately loses the game?

The NFL is responsible for printing countless shirts, hoodies, hats and other fan gear, but Good360 steps in to take care of the merchandise of the losing team.

The organization partners with the NFL and provides logistics to ship the incorrect merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.

“It could be someone who doesn’t have clothing, or it could be very hot; they need a hat on their head,” Good360 CEO Romaine Seguin said. “They need a shirt on their shoulders, or it’s chilly; they need a long-sleeve shirt.”

They also work with other companies that may have excess products due to overstocking or supply chain issues, among other problems.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
Berrien County
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
APD officers responded to Albany Strikers in reference to a stabbing on Jan. 29.
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive.
2 charged in Albany shooting
Grady County
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in...
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx drops some charges against singer R. Kelly.
Prosecutor drops R. Kelly charges
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny