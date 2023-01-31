Ask the Expert
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay

The Tift County Sheriff's Office said the semi-truck driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him.(walb)
The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semi-truck driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semi-truck on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semi-truck driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him.

No injuries were reported.

Blake Jones works across the street at Jones Peanut Company from where the crash happened. He told WALB News 10 he watched the wreck happen and that where the wreck happened is a hot spot for similar accidents.

“This railroad track right here is steep. You know when a semi crosses, he has to come down here and cross or down there and cross.And in the past five to six years, it’s been 10 or 15 get caught on there,” Jones said.

Gene Holley, owner of Stephens Wreck Service in Tifton, said he arrived at the scene about five minutes after the wreck happened. Holley told WALB it took his crew about four hours to clean up the remains. The train didn’t stop for another half mile down the road.

“In the truck driver’s case, don’t trust your GPS. Because there is an intersection down there that has the half-mile mark that he could make if he just made a right-hand turn, and he would have been fine,” Holley said.

The railroad crossing in front of ABAC was temporarily closed because of this accident but it’s now back open.

