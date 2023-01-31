Thronateeksa museums will temporarily close in preparation for new exhibit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Various museums at Thronateeksa will temporarily close for the installation of the Drugs: Cost and Consequences exhibit set to open on Feb. 9, 2023.

The 5,500-square-foot exhibit will last from February to September 2023. The exhibit will include an interactive exploration of the effects of drugs on both individuals and society.

The exhibit will explore the history and current science behind drug law enforcement, drug prevention and drug treatment. The exhibit is part of the educational outreach efforts by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“Our goal is that families, schools, and community organizations all over the region take the time to visit this potentially life-changing exhibit,” Executive Director Tommy Gregors said. “The Artesian Alliance envisions a community that contributes to the betterment of its people, its flora, its fauna, and its world.”

Visitors will view an actual South American jungle coca processing lab and re-created Afghan heroin factory. They will also analyze brain scans in a simulated MRI machine and view actual wreckage from a drug-related car accident.

The exhibit is free to the public and guided tours are offered for school groups.

“Our goal is to bring as many students through as possible,” Education Director Jackie Entz said. “We are targeting 100,000 visitors during this eight month period.”

To schedule a group trip, call (229) 432-6599 ext. 1009.

