First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shower chances come to an end later this evening with dry conditions expected overnight. However, the rain will quickly be replaced by the chance for dense fog. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am on Tuesday. This will highlight the chance for morning visibility to drop below a quarter mile at times. Give yourself some extra time in the morning to get to your destination safely. Temperatures will also be falling into the mid-50s and stretch as high as the mid-60s. This is due to the stationary front that will hang around the area into the night. After the Tuesday morning fog, we will be back to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated chance for showers. Highs will be warm in the 70s and if the sun comes out then the 80s will be possible in a few spots.

We will hold on to similar conditions Wednesday and Thursday as well, with our biggest chances starting Thursday night. This is when our next system will bring in the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will start as early as Thursday evening and continue into early Friday. Strong to severe storms are not a concern at this time, but we will have to see how things progress over the next few days. Stay tuned. Rainfall totals are expected to add an additional 1 to 2 inches over the next few days as well. A drier period, with cooler highs, will arrive after the front moves through on Friday. Highs in the 50s and 60s into the weekend and early next week with little chances for rain.

