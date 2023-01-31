Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death.

Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.

“When I got the call, and that’s the most heartbreaking call you could ever get,” Joye Griffin, Huffman’s aunt, said. “I’ve always been there for that baby. I looked at him as being mine. The whole family looked at him as that’s their kid too.”

Family members said Huffman was a fun and outgoing kid that loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

“He was at my house every day when he wasn’t with his parents. He was always at my house playing with his cousins. He was outgoing, not a problem child. He always loved fishing, hunting — anything outdoors. That baby loved to go,” Griffin said.

The family is now asking for help in laying Huffman to rest.

