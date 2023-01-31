Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor.

The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van.

Surveillance video obtained by KMOV shows the incident in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church in South St. Louis on Friday.

Police said the two boys didn’t get far. They hit other cars as they drove away and abandoned the van they stole just a few blocks from the church.

The pastor said he had to explain to the teens how to start the vehicle because they seemed so inexperienced.

“Because of their inexperience because -- I didn’t want them to say, ‘Hey, this isn’t working out, shoot the guy and go,’” said Mike Coleman, the pastor of Carondelet Baptist Church. “Seriously, I was trying to think a step ahead of them, but honestly, I just really did not know what to do -- did not have time, and that transpires in about a minute, two minutes almost, maybe three. Every second felt like an eternity.”

The pastor said he pressed charges against the boys because he wants to hold them accountable, and he wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Three days after the crime, police announced a 13-year-old boy had been taken into custody. The boy was remanded to the juvenile courts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berrien County
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
APD officers responded to Albany Strikers in reference to a stabbing on Jan. 29.
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive.
2 charged in Albany shooting
Grady County
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

Latest News

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Punxsutawney gears up for Groundhog Day
FILE Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux gives a press conference on shooting in Goshen,...
Shooters in central California killings of 6 still at large
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Deadline nears for Alec Baldwin in deadly movie set shooting