Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month.

Pebble Hill Plantation Exhibit Opening

Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Pebble Hill Plantation

Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit opening of the historic Kennel Cottage. The cottage was home of longtime manager Mack McQueen from 1928 until his death in 1939.

McQueen was known for his gift with working with animals, particularly dogs and horses. The cottage exhibit will feature photographs, furnishings and artifacts depicting the lives of Pebble Hill employees from 1901-1978.

5th Annual Black History Month Parade and Celebration

Date and Time: Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

Location: Downtown Thomasville

Thomasville’s 5th Annual Black History Month Parade will begin at 10 a.m. in Downtown Thomasville, starting at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. in The Ritz Amphitheater.

Call (229) 228-7977 or more information on the event.

Black Business and Organizations Expo

Date and Time: Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

Location: 1020 S. Gaskin Ave.

The Black Businesses and Organizations Expo in Douglas is a free event open to the public. Black entrepreneurs, motivational speakers, youth leaders and more are invited to showcase their products and service to the community.

For more information, contact jessica.williams@coffee.k12.ga.us or shenice.evans@coffee.k12.ga.us.

Know of a Black History Month event in your area? Click here to send us the details in a Facebook message.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.