Albany allotted $6M for sewer project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany received $6 million to rehabilitate a portion of the city’s sewer system.

City leaders said that portion has been failing for the last 10 years.

Officials said the project is going to be pretty extensive and it’s being done in conjunction with the city’s overall sewer separation project. The funds for this project will be coming from the American Rescue Plan Act and SPLOST 8.

City leaders aid the Albany City Commission will be working with the Georgia Department Of Transportation (DOT) because this project will be focusing on Jefferson Street. Jefferson Street is also scheduled to be resurfaced soon.

“The DOT is getting ready to resurface the Jefferson Street corridor and we don’t want them to have to resurface the street and then we tear up the street to put down new piping. Those types of projects have to be redone all over again, at more cost to the taxpayer. So it’s important that we do this in coordination with the DOT,” Demetrius Young, Albany City Commissioner, said.

Young said they are aiming to begin construction sometime in the near future between spring and fall.

People who live in the north and central area around Phoebe will be receiving correspondence about what this will mean for traffic and utilities in that area.

