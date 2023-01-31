17-year-old charged in fatal Albany hotel shooting, separate shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in two Albany shootings, one being fatal, has been arrested, per the Albany Police Department (APD).

Anthony Manriquez, 17, was arrested on Tuesday by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office in Baconton.

Manriquez is suspected in the murder of Jerri Dudley at the Sunrise Inn in on Friday, Jan. 27, APD says.

He was also wanted for shooting a victim in the arm after a fight at the same location. APD says that the case is still under investigation.

Manriquez has been arrested and charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

He is now in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.