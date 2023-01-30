Warnock introduces affordable housing legislation for Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with other senators, introduced a bipartisan bill to expand affordable housing for working families.

The Choice in Affordable Housing Act is a bill that seeks to improve the federal government’s latest rental assistance. The bill would make it easier to access housing choice vouchers and attract and retain landlords to the program.

“Housing means dignity, safety, and security, and I’m proud to join colleagues from both sides of the aisle to reintroduce the bipartisan Choice in Affordable Housing Act,” Warnock said.

Median rent has increased by 13.7% for Georgia renters since 2019. Experts say some prospective homeowners are forced to remain in the renter’s market since housing has become more unaffordable, which is causing rent prices to increase further.

“As a senator who grew up in public housing, I know that increasing the availability of federal housing vouchers will change lives and pave a brighter future for hardworking families across my home state and the country,” Warnock said.

