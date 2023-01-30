Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Video of UGA’s former quarterback Stetson Bennett leaving Texas detention center

Stetson Bennett walking out of detention center
Stetson Bennett walking out of detention center
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia’s former top dog was arrested for public intoxication over the weekend in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas police officers responded to a community of townhomes around 6 a.m. Sunday. They say quarterback Stetson Bennett was banging on doors in the neighborhood.

He was released from a detention center in Texas at approximately 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas

Bennett is in Texas for training.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berrien County
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
Grady County
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
Albany Police Department
APD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head
The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.
1 killed in Albany house fire
The private meeting amongst Board of Education members took about an hour. It resulted in a new...
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

Latest News

Rebecca Gilliam (seen above) is the victim of the Albany house fire that took place on Sunday....
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the...
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
The Georgia Hospital Association honored Dr. Anthony Parker with the Distinguished Service...
State hospital association honors Dr. Anthony Parker
The organization provides resources such as Narcan for the community.
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources