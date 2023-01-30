Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla.

Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.

The surveillance video has created online outrage in Irwin County. According to the incident report, the mother of the child believes her baby was hit in the face.

Allen Taylor, the owner, wouldn’t comment on the video, but he said his business has always been transparent.

“That’s why we have the cameras, in all the rooms. Any parent who wants to see our video can come into the office and see,” Taylor said.

The daycare owner also posted something online that has since been deleted. The post said in part: “We feel the cctv footage will prove that Ashley is innocent. Ashley Taylor has been suspended and is not allowed on property pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The owner said his daughter loves children and plans to graduate this December with her associate’s degree in childcare development. He said he and his daughter have both been threatened online, and he hopes people will just let investigators do their jobs.

WALB News 10 reached out to the mother of the child to see if the baby was harmed and to see what she plans to do next but hasn’t heard back.

Though we were not able to make direct contact with the family, the family’s attorney sent WALB this statement on their behalf on Monday night:

“It has come to our attention that there has been an unauthorized dissemination of the footage of that heinous act against the minor child. The parents are hurt, confused, disappointed, and upset that their trust was broken by the daycare, but also by someone who decided to release the video depicting the blows against their son. As we understand that this is a newsworthy story, the public is entitled to know that charges have been filed against the caregiver and all possible legal options are being explored. However, the family also asks that the privacy of their infant child and themselves be respected while they try to navigate through the trauma that has been brought to their front door. The family is clear— there is absolutely no reason for a child that age to have bruising from the hands of their caregiver due to a fit of anger or due to whatever mental state said caregiver was in. The family hopes to continue to cooperate with the Ocilla Police Department and any other agencies to ensure that this does not happen again to any child and looks forward to justice being served. Please respect the family’s wishes at this time and help to not make this a viral moment that will live with their child forever. Thank you.”

This case is still under investigation.

