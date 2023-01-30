Ask the Expert
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

This will allow more Southwest Georgia families will have access to family planning services.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices.

Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.

Previously, only nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physicians were able to provide the service. RNs were allowed to provide this service after receiving the manufacturer’s and the FDA’s permission.

This will allow more Southwest Georgia families to have access to family planning services.

Dr. Chris Ruis, Southwest Georgia Public Health director, said the Public Health District plans to increase the number of RNs providing the service by the end of the year. Currently, four RNs have completed the training program.

“This new skill will be a blessing to a lot of families throughout our health district,” Ruis said.

Nexaplon is one of the long-acting reversible contraception options the Public Health District offers. It is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy for up to three years.

Some services are available on a walk-in basis during regular clinic hours, but it is recommended to make an appointment.

For more information, visit https://swhealthdistrict.org or call your local health department.

