State hospital association honors Dr. Anthony Parker

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The late former president of Albany Technical College was honored by the state hospital association on Monday.

The Georgia Hospital Association honored Dr. Anthony Parker with the Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving healthcare services in southwest Georgia.

Parker served on the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board of Directors in the early 2000s and on the Phoebe Putney Health System Board from 2009 until his death last year.

Phoebe Putney Health System nominated him for the award.

“When Dr. Parker spoke, people listened. He didn’t talk just to talk. He always tried to make an impact and wanted to be sure that people were able to experience their full potential,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “We miss his leadership immensely, but we were blessed to have his guidance for as long as we did.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.