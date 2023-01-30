South Ga. law enforcement agencies offer condolences for fallen Cairo officer

Clarence “CJ” Williams died during a foot pursuit when he had a medical episode.
Clarence “CJ” Williams died during a foot pursuit when he had a medical episode.(Cairo Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Several law enforcement agencies across Southwest Georgia are offering their condolences for the passing of a Cairo police officer while in the line of duty.

Clarence “CJ” Williams died during a foot pursuit when he had a medical episode.

Community remembers Cairo fallen officer

The Ashburn Police Department said its thoughts and prayers are with the Cairo Police Department and Williams’ family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cairo Police Department, Grady County Sheriff’s Office and their families and friends,” Bainbridge Public Safety wrote in a Facebook post.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said that it offers its heartfelt condolences to Williams’ loved ones and Cairo police.

“Sheriff Howell along with members of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to the family of Officer Williams and The Cairo Police Department. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

