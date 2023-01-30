Ask the Expert
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley

APD officers responded to Albany Strikers in reference to a stabbing on Jan. 29.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday.

The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted the victim because she returned some of his items to his home and she wanted some items returned to her. When Brown arrived, she went inside and told the victim to go outside to talk.

Brown and the victim began arguing outside, then Brown used a small key chain knife to stab the victim in the abdomen, APD says.

Brown told officers the victim hit her in the face with a bag.

“I did what I had to do,” Brown said.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for their injury and is in stable condition.

Brown was taken to Dougherty County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

