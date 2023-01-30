Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A coroner’s office in South Carolina said there were multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the West Greenville on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

Officials did not identify the people who died or provide a specific number, only saying they were all adults.

The deputy coroner said they did not want to speculate on the cause of death and should know more after autopsies were performed Monday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grady County
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
Berrien County
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
Albany Police Department
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head
The private meeting amongst Board of Education members took about an hour. It resulted in a new...
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters
The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.
1 killed in Albany house fire

Latest News

The Choice in Affordable Housing Act which seeks to improve the federal government’s latest...
Warnock introduces affordable housing legislation for Georgia
This will allow more Southwest Georgia families will have access to family planning services.
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal