First Alert Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the night in SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are here to stay for the rest of the evening in SWGA (Southwest Georgia). At times rainfall will be fairly heavy for some and this could lead to some pockets of flash flooding. This is a great time to remember the saying “Turn Around, Do Not Drown.” This is truly important because it only takes 12 inches of water to sweep away a car and 2 ft to sweep away a truck or SUV. Stay alert and aware throughout the night. Otherwise, the rainfall will last into the morning when coverage becomes more isolated to scattered. Temperatures in the morning are expected to be warmer than previous nights with lows in the 50s.

Most of Monday will be dry, but a few showers cannot be ruled out as highs climb toward the 70s. Rain chances will dry up by Monday night and be replaced by areas of fog as moisture levels remain elevated. Tuesday and onward will feature plenty of cloud cover and shower chances as well, with the highest chances for rain arriving with our next cold front on Friday. This front will bring in a chance for some strong to severe storms to the area, but it is too far out to tell if anything will develop at this time. Stay tuned for the latest. However, temperatures before the front will be in the 70s and lows mainly in the upper 50s. After the front, we get more seasonable highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and cold lows in the 30s across the area with better peaks of sunshine for the start of the next weekend.

