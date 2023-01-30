Ask the Expert
Fire destroys Decatur Co. hay barn

The fire destroyed 200 bales of hay.
The fire destroyed 200 bales of hay.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire destroyed a hay barn Saturday, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue (DCFR).

The fire happened in the Fowlstown area.
The fire happened in the Fowlstown area.

On Jan. 28, fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the Fowlstown area. A hay barn with approximately 200 bales of hay was on fire.

Firefighters quickly began an aggressive attack on the fire to try and contain the spread to other bales of hay. After a while the barn started to lose structural integrity and all DCFR personnel were forced to fall back from the fire.

Several surrounding agencies helped tackle the fire.
Several surrounding agencies helped tackle the fire.

DCFR had assistance from Attapulgus, Brinson, Faceville, Recovery, Fowlstown, and Blackjack agencies.

Albany church damaged by car crash
