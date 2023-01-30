Fire destroys Decatur Co. hay barn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A fire destroyed a hay barn Saturday, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue (DCFR).

The fire happened in the Fowlstown area. (Decatur County Fire and Rescue)

On Jan. 28, fire personnel responded to a structure fire in the Fowlstown area. A hay barn with approximately 200 bales of hay was on fire.

Firefighters quickly began an aggressive attack on the fire to try and contain the spread to other bales of hay. After a while the barn started to lose structural integrity and all DCFR personnel were forced to fall back from the fire.

Several surrounding agencies helped tackle the fire. (Decatur County Fire and Rescue)

DCFR had assistance from Attapulgus, Brinson, Faceville, Recovery, Fowlstown, and Blackjack agencies.

