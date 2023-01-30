Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. working through backlog of court cases from COVID

The Dougherty County Judicial System is currently addressing cases that have been put on hold...
The Dougherty County Judicial System is currently addressing cases that have been put on hold because of COVID.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, life as we know it was put on hold. Although crime did not stop during COVID, the processing of court cases was put on hold.

Many are calling it “COVID backlog.” Representing the cases that were filed but went unaddressed because of the pandemic in Dougherty County. Now those cases are being brought back to court, hopefully bringing justice to those who were affected.

“The effort is to try to resolve the most serious, violent felonies as much as we can. All of the cases that we have in terms of serious violent cases are violent crimes, murders, rapes, and armed robbery,” Greg Edwards, Dougherty County district attorney, said.

Some of these hearings for these cases have already been addressed. Edwards said slowly but surely, people’s cases will be heard.

“I’m optimistic that as we move forward, as we gain more personnel to work in this particular office, we’re going to be able to get our backlog down,” Edwards said.

There are currently 141 murder cases that have yet to be resolved in Dougherty County, with about 151 murder defendants. What this means is that most cases have multiple defendants.

“The effort is to make sure that society is protected from the most serious of violent offenders and that justice is served,” Edwards said.

Another goal that Edwards is optimistic about reaching is protecting the streets of Albany from criminals who have yet to be punished for their crimes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

