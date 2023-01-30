Ask the Expert
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge

ASU Student Cameron Burnham is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge.
ASU Student Cameron Burnham is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge.

Cameron Burnham, a senior visual and performing arts major at ASU, will have his t-shirt design sold in Target stores nationwide. The design features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE”.

“The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition of his work as part of its Black History Month Celebration,” ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick said. “Our goal is to provide students with access to opportunities that will ensure their success.”

Burnham’s inspiration comes from analyzing artwork on social media.

“Seeing all the different styles, techniques, and mediums that these artists use pushes me to improve and helps me find my own style,” Burnam said. “I can use my art to speak on matters that are important to me.”

He credits ASU for preparing him for a successful career as an artist.

“All my art professors have been there to guide me and push me creatively,” Burnham said. “They help me realize my place in the art world. They give me the confidence and support one could only hope for from professors.”

The HBCU Design Challenge is part of Target’s eighth consecutive celebration of Black History Month. The retailer is making an effort that focuses on “celebrating and elevating the voices of Black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the Black community.”

In addition to his design being added to the collection, Burnham will also receive a cash prize, an exclusive one-hour consultation with Target senior design leaders and the opportunity to apply for a six-week paid apprenticeship with the Target Owned Brands Product Design team.

T-shirts with Burnham’s design can be purchased at Target retail stores or online.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

