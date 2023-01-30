Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items.

APD says the victim told police that when he got home and was on the phone with police, Karrie Pridgon, 32, lunged at him with a knife.

The victim then told police that their son attempted to jump in front of Pridgon to block her, and was then pushed away by the husband. Pridgon then stabbed the victim in the arm giving him a minor puncture wound, according to an APD report.

Pridgon was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

