Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany woman arrested for stabbing her husband

The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.
The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault and is now in the Dougherty County Jail.(WBNG 12 News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested after stabbing her husband, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened on Jan. 27 after a man said his wife was inside their home damaging items.

APD says the victim told police that when he got home and was on the phone with police, Karrie Pridgon, 32, lunged at him with a knife.

The victim then told police that their son attempted to jump in front of Pridgon to block her, and was then pushed away by the husband. Pridgon then stabbed the victim in the arm giving him a minor puncture wound, according to an APD report.

Pridgon was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berrien County
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
Grady County
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
Albany Police Department
APD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head
The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.
1 killed in Albany house fire
The private meeting amongst Board of Education members took about an hour. It resulted in a new...
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

Latest News

The organization provides resources such as Narcan for the community.
Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources
The 2023 Georgia legislative is just under a month in, and as many items are on the agenda,...
Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate
Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate
Cordele senator explains what he’s focusing on in the Georgia Senate
WALB
Berrien Co. family still mourning death of 15-year-old boy