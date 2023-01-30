Albany organization provides preventable drug overdose resources

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A local group is taking an aggressive approach to saving lives on the street of Albany with drug overdoses on the rise everywhere.

“229 Safer Living Access” has been trying to save the lives of drug users and sex workers for three years now. They provide resources such as Narcan and clean needles. Within one day of distribution, over 200 supplies are passed out.

229 Safer Living Access has been provided government-funded resources for three years. (WALB)

Jasmine Kincheloe, an outreach specialist, said within the last year, her organization has been able to save 23 people, but she sees hundreds of people impacted by drugs daily.

“I want to see our community grow, not disappear. Having accessible resources is the first step,” Kincheloe said. “The problem is we have lots of resources but not a lot of people know where to find the resources.”

That’s when she steps in, to provide those in need with things like Narcan and clean needles — her way of showing love. They may not be able to stop people from doing drugs, but they hope to protect them from taking their life.

“It’s easier to overlook someone’s issues than lend a helping hand sometimes and we’re just here to love,” Kincheloe said.

According to the National Safety Council, preventable drug overdose deaths increased by 34.4% in 2020.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the average age for drug overdoses is between 25 to 44 years old.

“It’s a reality, people are using drugs and overdosing a lot of times,” Fowler said.

While there aren’t any confirmed drug overdoses in Albany so far in 2023, Fowler said he expects some pending cases that are at the crime lab right now to come back as drug overdoses.

Limited resources and a negative stigma of drug users are fueling the growing overdose problem. The National Safety Councill also reported over 60,000 drug-related deaths in 2020.

“I just want to encourage them that they’re not alone, that there’s somebody out here that cares about them and if they need to reach out, they’ve also got us,” Kincheloe said.

Jasmine Kincheloe is an outreach specialist with the organization. (WALB)

She added that anyone can save a life by simply having Narcan nearby.

The medication is used to block the effects of opioids during an overdose — and with the death toll climbing, Fowler said it’s crucial for more people to have the medication.

“I don’t want no one to die or to be in a situation where they don’t have the help or the resources to save someone’s life if it’s needed,” Fowler said.

That’s why Kincheloe makes it easy for anyone to access the medication.

“Narcan is a very important life-saving substance. You can be the first step to saving a life,” she said.

"229 Safer Living Access" does mobile distributions on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

