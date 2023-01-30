Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 charged in Albany shooting

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive.(KWTX #1)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive.

“Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards the location when two other suspects arrived in a green Kia Soul,” APD officials said in a release.

Police said that suspect, later identified as Erica Shappell, was arguing with someone when another person, later identified as Mariah Mack, 17, came from the back of the home and started shooting.

Police said after that, someone started running toward the car and someone in the car fired back.

Mack was charged with aggravated assault and Shappell was charged with terroristic threats.

Both were taken to Dougherty County Jail and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berrien County
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
Grady County
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
Albany Police Department
APD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head
The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.
1 killed in Albany house fire
The private meeting amongst Board of Education members took about an hour. It resulted in a new...
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

Latest News

WALB News Now
WALB News Now: When and where to watch
APD officers responded to Albany Strikers in reference to a stabbing on Jan. 29.
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ASU Student Cameron Burnham is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge.
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge
Clarence “CJ” Williams died during a foot pursuit when he had a medical episode.
South Ga. law enforcement agencies offer condolences for fallen Cairo officer