2 charged in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people, including a teenager, were charged in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wingate Drive.

“Witnesses told officers that a 22-year-old female suspect was walking with a knife and gun towards the location when two other suspects arrived in a green Kia Soul,” APD officials said in a release.

Police said that suspect, later identified as Erica Shappell, was arguing with someone when another person, later identified as Mariah Mack, 17, came from the back of the home and started shooting.

Police said after that, someone started running toward the car and someone in the car fired back.

Mack was charged with aggravated assault and Shappell was charged with terroristic threats.

Both were taken to Dougherty County Jail and more charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.