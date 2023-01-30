Ask the Expert
2 arrested in Valdosta armed robbery

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a video game console at gunpoint, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The incident happened at night in the 800 block of West Mary Street on Jan. 12.

The victim told police he went to meet a person from Facebook Marketplace to sell a video game console. When they arrived at the apartment, two unknown men allegedly showed the victim a handgun and took the console, VPD says.

The suspects then fled the scene without injuring the victim.

Police say they later arrested one of the suspects, Marquavious Simpson, 23, on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office then arrested the final suspect, Tyeshawn Jackson, 22, also on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both Simpson and Jackson were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“We encourage people who are selling or buying items from unknown subjects, to use a location such as the parking lot of the police department to meet and exchange the items.” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

