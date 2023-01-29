Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence.

Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.

The shooting happened right in front of Charles McGee’s house.

“I ran in the house for real. And I heard the shots, eight shots,” he said.

He said the two men killed were his friend and cousin.

“It’s terrible. Every time I come out here, I think about them. What happened it happened right there,” he said.

McGee’s house was just one out of several other crime scenes where marchers stopped to pray.

“One life taken is one life too many,” Terry Scott, Thomasville city commissioner and community advocate said.

The call for action echoed throughout the streets of Pelham—all to try to put an end to another life being taken by gun violence.

“We’ve got to start loving ourselves and put the guns down,” said Fredrick Davis, Pelham city council member.

Fredrick took time during the march to pray at Frances K. Davis Ballpark. The park is dedicated to his mom, a retired educator and community activist. Throughout the years, the park has transformed into a battleground where several gun crimes have happened.

Fredrick said it’s not what his mom would be proud of today.

“Because she stood for people,” he said.

He added that as he remembers his mom, it drives him to make a change in Pelham where his mom left her mark.

“To see kids needlessly kill one another, It’s heart-wrenching. And we’re ready to do whatever it takes to make sure that we can help stop this violence,” he said.

Local law enforcement joined in on the march for a chance to help spread a message.

“Because we need it. Without y’all, we ain’t nothing. We ain’t got no power at all without y’all,” an officer said.

Rhonda Brown, the march organizer, said it was crucial for her to get her message with killings happening just 10 days into the new year.

“I felt so much compassion to want to get out and bring awareness to the community that we’re here and we want to spread love, peace and prayer,” she said. “It’s about God being in control not guns being in control.”

She said while the march might not stop homicides from happening throughout the rest of the year, they hope it gets more people involved to take action and prevent gun violence.

“Put the guns down today. There’s no need to end another person’s life over something that’s not necessary,” she said.

Charles Brimberry, a longtime Pelham resident, said he’s watched too many shootings happen throughout the years which is why it’s time for a change.

“We had too much killings in this neighborhood right here and it’s time to stop. It’s time to stop the killing,” he said.

