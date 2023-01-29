Ask the Expert
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident

Berrien County
Berrien County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post.

At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.

Deputies attempted to resuscitate the juvenile but he later died at the hospital.

Troopers said Aron Hedman, 23, was driving the car. Charges are pending as GSP is still investigating.

