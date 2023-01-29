Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

Rain chances are rising as we continue through Sunday.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue into another chilly January morning, we will see an increase in cloud cover across the area. However, this will not stop temperatures from dropping into the cold 30s and 40s on Sunday morning. The growing cloud cover will be associated with showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon and evening. This rainfall will reach as high as 2+ inches of accumulation in a few spots. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has a Slight to Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall here in the SWGA. River levels are already on the rise in a few spots, so stay very cautious near any bodies of water, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Heavy rain for Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the 60s. Warm weather lovers will rejoice as temperatures for Monday through next Thursday will be in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s, but due to elevated dew points areas of fog overnight may be possible during most of the week. Monday will hold on to more rain chances for a while before things start to dry out on Monday evening. Tuesday looks to be one of the driest days this week, but rain chances will start again on Wednesday night and push forward into a growing trend each day through Friday. The current biggest concerns continue to be rainfall totals and severe weather chances later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
Verna White was a mother of two.
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
Photo of rape and incest suspect Rufus Sherman
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 01/28/23 6 PM
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 01/28/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Last weekend of January 50/50
Widespread rain over the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Jan 27
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather