Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist.

The traffic stop then turned into a foot pursuit. During the pursuit, The Cairo Police Officer had a medical episode and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating.

Police said all rumors of a police-involved shooting are false.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

