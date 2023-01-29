Ask the Expert
APD: man in critical condition after being shot in the head

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting incident where one man was shot in the head.

According to police, a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

The incident happened before 2:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Harding Street.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

