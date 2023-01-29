1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
The house fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. The woman who died is identified as 66-year-old Rebecca Gilliam.
Emergency personnel got Gilliam out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
