1 killed in Albany house fire

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.
The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue.(Coroner Michael Fowler)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

The house fire happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. The woman who died is identified as 66-year-old Rebecca Gilliam.

Emergency personnel got Gilliam out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

