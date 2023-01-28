Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault.

While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.

Crime within the community continues to rise and often it’s at the hands of people under the age of 18. The most recent arrest of three young boys 11, 15 and 16 have raised concerns in the Valdosta area.

“We take the opportunity to listen to the children because a lot of times before they act and do something, they actually give you a cry,” Aaron Winton, owner of Reach T.W.O. Outreach Ministry, said. “The things that is going on in the city and community is sad. We need to get more involved back into our own community. Get the church back involved in our communities, get the police back in patrol of the community.

Others stress the importance of getting kids involved in after-school activities. Plenty is offered, but they can’t make kids participate, nor can parents force them in, according to Vice President of Marketing and Development for the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, Kristin Hanna.

”When the Boys and Girls Club heard about that event, it was really just heartbreaking because that kind of event is exactly what we exist to prevent. So we serve kindergarten through 18 years old, so if those children had found a safe place here and had known the resources that we have to offer, they might have never found themselves in that situation to begin with,” Hanna said. “So, our teen center serves 6th grade through 12th grade. and they’re going to do homework, they’re going to have teachers. They’re going to work with fun college students and they’re also going to learn how to be contributing citizens. So, we’ve got workforce development opportunities where they learn about jobs in the community and gain skills. They’ll learn to interview and have a good handshake, but they’re also going to participate in a Zumba class and play football in the field.”

And according to Tirrell Andrews, there are ways for parents and guardians to help guide their children on the right path. It starts by identifying issues in children. That is the first step to steering them away from a life of crime, according to Peaceway Counselling center.

“For the parents, it’s making sure they have a community of people around them as well. Family members, friends, neighbors that are also permitted to be able to be involved in that child’s life to be able to assist with accountability as well. Making sure adolescents has bonding with their parents, family, friends, even the community. making sure there’s accountability. That there’s accountability for everything that they do - when they go and when they need to report back.”

Winton says it takes a village to raise a child. And that’s why his ministry is there to help.

“What we try to do is actually talk to them, steer them, get the parents to also pay attention to your child. You know, we’re busy working, trying to provide, do what we can do for the home, but a lot of times, we really miss our children at home when they’re actually getting ready to go in the wrong direction,” Winton said.

The recent increase in crimes committed by young people is something these community members say we can do our part to help curb.

