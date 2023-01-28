New luxury loft-style homes opens in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new loft-style apartment complex is move-in ready for people in the Friendly City. Towne Center Lofts is located right on South Main Street in the heart of downtown Tifton.

The new luxury-style homes will soon be home to seven new families. WALB spoke with the owners Dr. Cameron Nixon & Dr. Margaret Nixon. The two have lived in the Friendly City for over 18 years. They spoke to WALB about the journey of how their vision for the building turned into a reality. They say they know affordable housing is a challenge for many, but they kept residents in mind during construction.

“We tried to create different options for different people who wanted to live downtown, so we have 1 bedroom unit that are at a lower price than some of our two bedrooms. And now we’ve actually created three bedrooms, so we wanted to really kind of focus on a family atmosphere” Camerson Nixon added.

This building is historically known to be a local bicycle shop and the owners say they wanted to keep the historic value of the building. Residents say it’s not often rural areas get to experience upscale living. They say adding this on Main Street makes the street come alive.

Abbey Bowen, the downtown development director, says they plan to continue the transformations that are happening in the downtown area. She says she believes future projects like this will help with the development of downtown Tifton.

“So the transformation is really blossoming south of Main Street. This gives life to downtown living and walkability and connectivity; so we are really excited to see that happening.” She added

Several business owners in the area say they believe the opening of this new apartment building has already been beneficial for local businesses in the area.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.