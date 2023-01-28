Last weekend of January 50/50

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly cool 50s Friday afternoon. Tonight temperatures tumble to and slightly below freezing upper 20s low 30s with patchy frost.

Otherwise, Saturday looking good with a sun/cloud mix and seasonal low 60s. A cloudy start Sunday then wetter as rain becomes widespread and heavy at times late afternoon and evening through Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ expected with a slight chance for flash flooding across SGA. Severe storms aren’t expected. Rain ends by midday while clouds linger.

Clouds and a stalled front hold through the week. Periods of rain Tuesday and Wednesday become likely Thursday into early Friday. Gradual clearing and cooler Friday afternoon into the weekend.

