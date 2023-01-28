Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
Verna White was a mother of two.
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period and...
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs

Latest News

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims
A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of...
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs