Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges

Photo of rape and incest suspect Rufus Sherman
Photo of rape and incest suspect Rufus Sherman(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes.

Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Sherman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD at (229) 431-2100.

