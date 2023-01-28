Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes.
Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
Anyone who has information about Sherman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD at (229) 431-2100.
