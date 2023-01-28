Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes.

Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Sherman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.