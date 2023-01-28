Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 arrested for armed robbery in Americus

Police say the victim told them that three suspects came up to him and stole an assault rifle...
Police say the victim told them that three suspects came up to him and stole an assault rifle from his vehicle.(Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department.

Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Deontre Tookes, 1 of 3 suspects in an Americus armed robbery
Deontre Tookes, 1 of 3 suspects in an Americus armed robbery(Source: Americus Police Department)
Keitavious Phillips, 1 of 3 suspects in an Americus armed robbery
Keitavious Phillips, 1 of 3 suspects in an Americus armed robbery(Source: Americus Police Department)

The incident happened on Wednesday around noon when police responded to an armed robbery call at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Highway 27.

Police say the victim told them that three suspects came up to him and stole an assault rifle from his vehicle.

The stolen rifle and three handguns were later found at an apartment and led to the arrested of the suspects.

Weapons police collected after a Americus armed robbery
Weapons police collected after a Americus armed robbery(Source: Americus Police Department)

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or the after-hours line at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Latest News

THE ISSUE OF YOUNG KIDS USING GUNS IS TOP OF MIND ONCE AGAIN – AFTER AN 11-year-old WAS...
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
Photo of rape and incest suspect Rufus Sherman
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
Verna White was a mother of two.
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
Residents of Whigham want growth for their small town.
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth