3 arrested for armed robbery in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department.

Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Deontre Tookes, 1 of 3 suspects in an Americus armed robbery (Source: Americus Police Department)

Keitavious Phillips, 1 of 3 suspects in an Americus armed robbery (Source: Americus Police Department)

The incident happened on Wednesday around noon when police responded to an armed robbery call at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Highway 27.

Police say the victim told them that three suspects came up to him and stole an assault rifle from his vehicle.

The stolen rifle and three handguns were later found at an apartment and led to the arrested of the suspects.

Weapons police collected after a Americus armed robbery (Source: Americus Police Department)

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or the after-hours line at (229) 937-9011.

