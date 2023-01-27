Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Williams scores 21, Ragin’ Cajuns beat Troy 72-57

Led by Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points, the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the Troy Trojans 72-57 on Thursday night
Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Troy 72-57 on Thursday night.
Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Troy 72-57 on Thursday night.(KTUU)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Troy 72-57 on Thursday night.

Williams was 9 of 15 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Ragin' Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Terence Lewis II scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Themus Fulks recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Ragin' Cajuns extended their winning streak to seven games.

Kieffer Punter led the Trojans (13-9, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Christian Turner added 12 points for Troy. Zay Williams also had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
Things like student loan contribution matching, mandatory auto-enrollment and increase catch-up...
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Latest News

Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) battle for...
Quinerly, No. 2 Alabama hold on to beat MSU, 66-63
Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person...
AP source: Bill O’Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC
Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind
US’s largest public utility names panel to study blackouts