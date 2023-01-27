Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
Things like student loan contribution matching, mandatory auto-enrollment and increase catch-up...
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now