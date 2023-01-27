Ask the Expert
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall

By Heidi Paxson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones.

Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955.

But many know him as a teacher, principal, and coach.

“He had made such an inspiration,” said his caretaker, Owedia Berry. “Not only in Lowndes county which is Valdosta but in Brooks County. Everybody knows him as this really energetic, loving, special, really intelligent, and educated person. It’s a blessing to be in his life.”

After serving, Marshall moved back home to South Georgia. He graduated from Albany State with a master’s degree in education and began teaching.

One woman says her entire life trajectory was impacted by Mr. Marshall.

“I eventually took notice of everything he was telling me, and started working in the library in high school,” said family friend and student, Evelyn Morrison. “I used to spend a lot of time there and he said I should be a librarian. So that’s what I did. After graduation, I went on to Albany state, where he went to school.”

Morrison says she was always touched by his generosity.

“That taught me that it’s my responsibility to give back,” said Morrison. “Whether its giving back to the school, giving back to community services, that sort of thing. I never forgot what he taught me. Never give up, keep going, and never let these things stop you from doing what you want to do for the rest of your life. So I’m glad I listened.”

And those closest to him, say it’s no surprise dozens of people are celebrating his birthday with him.

“We cherish and love him,” said Berry. “We enjoy him and the time we get to spend with him now. And he just kind of keeps us on our Ps and Qs and on our toes.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

