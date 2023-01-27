Cool & sunny today with a more widespread freeze tonight. Warming this weekend and turning wet Sunday. Heavy rain is expected Sunday night. Wet weather takes a break Tuesday as temperatures soar into the mid 70s. 1″-3″ of Rain is expected Sunday Night (1/29/2023). There’s a Slight Risk of Flash Flooding with up to 5 inches of rain. Full video on the WALB Weather App or https://youtu.be/PLeYBVJbhVI

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

