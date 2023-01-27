Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather

Heavy rain Sunday Night
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cool & sunny today with a more widespread freeze tonight. Warming this weekend and turning wet Sunday. Heavy rain is expected Sunday night. Wet weather takes a break Tuesday as temperatures soar into the mid 70s. 1″-3″ of Rain is expected Sunday Night (1/29/2023). There’s a Slight Risk of Flash Flooding with up to 5 inches of rain. Full video on the WALB Weather App or https://youtu.be/PLeYBVJbhVI

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
Things like student loan contribution matching, mandatory auto-enrollment and increase catch-up...
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Cool and dry until the weekend
Cool and dry for a few days
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Jan 25
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day