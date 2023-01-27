Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit.

It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.

Remnants of car parts are still scattered throughout the dirt where it happened and police are still investigating. The family said they are just trying to cope with what happened to their loved one.

“She was a caring loving mother. She put a roof over my head. Food, table, and clothes on my back,” said 11-year-old Xikahrye White, the victim’s son.

Xikahrye and his older brother are now without a mother.

“Everybody cared for her. We all loved her. I loved her,” he said.

Family members said on Jan. 25., Verna White had just gotten done singing at church when she headed home. That’s when she was killed in the deputy pursuit.

“We sing in church all the time. Now there’s going to be an empty spot there on Sunday mornings,” Jamal Lee, Verna’s nephew, said.

Ismael Gonzalez, a Moultrie resident, watched the whole crash unfold.

“I don’t know probably about 95 miles. I don’t know. They were fast,” Gonzalez said about the possible speed Terrell was driving at.

Gonzalez said the pursuit nearly struck a neighboring home and a telephone pole in front of his house before striking Verna — just feet away from Verna’s own home.

“To me, it was not safe to be chasing cars right here. Especially, we got kids. I mean we have families here,” he said. “If you have family, make sure you tell them you love them.”

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen reached out to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to see how fast the suspect and the deputies were driving. They said the incident report isn’t ready for release.

But Verna’s family wants answers.

“I just hope and pray Colquitt County doesn’t sweep this under the rug. Her kids want answers. Her son wants answers,” Lee said.

Many law enforcement agencies have banned pursuits within city limits because of this very reason.

Peter Dillard, the Moultrie city manager, said while public safety is always a top priority, this particular situation does not raise any public safety concerns within city limits. From what he knows, law enforcement didn’t create an unsafe environment as they were distant from the suspect at the time of the wreck.

“I don’t think it mattered where they were. It sounds like he was driving faster than he should have for the area,” Dillard said.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, when it comes to pursuits, agencies should follow due regard for peace. This means all law enforcement should make a quick judgment call to determine if it’s still safe to continue a pursuit. Verna’s family said right now, they’re looking for justice for Verna and to them, that’s just a simple answer as to what happened.

“Let us as a family know something. Hey, you know whether it’s just we haven’t forgotten about y’all you know. Her kids want answers,” Lee said.

Verna’s youngest son said he will host a balloon release on his birthday to remember his mom.

“I won’t forget her. I keep thinking about her. I’ll always remember her,” he said.

