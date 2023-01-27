Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Colquitt Regional Medical Center offering free car seat checks for kids to avoid injuries

Car seat checks should be done regularly. Georgia law requires children to be in a car seat...
Car seat checks should be done regularly. Georgia law requires children to be in a car seat until age eight.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is putting on a free car seat check-in event to prevent injuries in the county.

Correct seat, correct installation and correct use every time. If you follow these simple steps, it will help save your child’s life.

“So, Colquitt Regional joined with the Department of Public Health because 3 out of 4 car seats are not installed correctly. Injuries from motor vehicle incidents are the second leading cause of injury in our area,” Christi Griner, a registered nurse, certified emergency nurse, stroke/trauma coordinator, said.

There are several factors to weigh in when choosing the right car seat for your child. Weight, height and your vehicle are determining factors parents should be aware of.

“Car seats can be confusing. There are many options and the guidelines change frequently. Verses what age should they be forward, what age they should be backward. How to install them every car seat is different,” Griner said.

Statistics from the National Traffic Safety Administration show that about 60% of car seats are installed incorrectly. That’s why Colquitt Regional is trying to eliminate potential incidents.

“They do save lives and we stopped by today to help them with their check off, but also to make sure we had our seat installed correctly,” Billy Houston, a nurse practitioner and paramedic, said.

Georgia law says that children must be in a car seat until at least age 8.

“Actually, we make it a joint effort. Brody has learned how to get in and put his own seatbelt on, we make it a game. Then we follow up behind him to make sure it’s installed correctly,” Houston said.

If the car seat moves 1 inch to the left, or right, then that means it’s too loose.

Experts tell WALB that car seat models change often, so it’s important to know that not every car seat will fit each vehicle.

Workers at Colquitt Regional perform car seat checks daily.

“We do help people, especially new moms at the hospital getting their car seat in. We don’t transport a patient via EMS or private auto without proper car seat or seatbelt,” Griner said.

Even when your child gets older, keeping them in longer will prevent injuries.

“They’ve gotten a lot better. They are lot safer. They are easier to install user friendly. And just doing research finding out which ones were the best. My wife and I researched a bunch of seats before purchasing the one we purchased for him,” Houston said.

One misconception that people have is that car seats expire. However, you should update them if there is a recall or an accident.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Latest News

Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ASU head football coach issues statement apologizing for controversial recruit.
Albany State University coach issues statement following controversial football recruit offer
Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army...
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
Albany welcomes Departure: The Journey Tribute Band
Albany welcomes Departure: The Journey Tribute Band