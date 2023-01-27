Colquitt Regional Medical Center offering free car seat checks for kids to avoid injuries

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is putting on a free car seat check-in event to prevent injuries in the county.

Correct seat, correct installation and correct use every time. If you follow these simple steps, it will help save your child’s life.

“So, Colquitt Regional joined with the Department of Public Health because 3 out of 4 car seats are not installed correctly. Injuries from motor vehicle incidents are the second leading cause of injury in our area,” Christi Griner, a registered nurse, certified emergency nurse, stroke/trauma coordinator, said.

There are several factors to weigh in when choosing the right car seat for your child. Weight, height and your vehicle are determining factors parents should be aware of.

“Car seats can be confusing. There are many options and the guidelines change frequently. Verses what age should they be forward, what age they should be backward. How to install them every car seat is different,” Griner said.

Statistics from the National Traffic Safety Administration show that about 60% of car seats are installed incorrectly. That’s why Colquitt Regional is trying to eliminate potential incidents.

“They do save lives and we stopped by today to help them with their check off, but also to make sure we had our seat installed correctly,” Billy Houston, a nurse practitioner and paramedic, said.

Georgia law says that children must be in a car seat until at least age 8.

“Actually, we make it a joint effort. Brody has learned how to get in and put his own seatbelt on, we make it a game. Then we follow up behind him to make sure it’s installed correctly,” Houston said.

If the car seat moves 1 inch to the left, or right, then that means it’s too loose.

Experts tell WALB that car seat models change often, so it’s important to know that not every car seat will fit each vehicle.

Workers at Colquitt Regional perform car seat checks daily.

“We do help people, especially new moms at the hospital getting their car seat in. We don’t transport a patient via EMS or private auto without proper car seat or seatbelt,” Griner said.

Even when your child gets older, keeping them in longer will prevent injuries.

“They’ve gotten a lot better. They are lot safer. They are easier to install user friendly. And just doing research finding out which ones were the best. My wife and I researched a bunch of seats before purchasing the one we purchased for him,” Houston said.

One misconception that people have is that car seats expire. However, you should update them if there is a recall or an accident.

