Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production.

According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30.

The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period and unemployment benefits, health insurance and other benefits will be available.

Around 490 people are currently employed at the Albany plant and there are currently no plans to close it, per a company official.

