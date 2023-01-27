Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs

The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period and...
The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period and unemployment benefits, health insurance and other benefits will be available.(Molson Coors Facebook page)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production.

According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30.

The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period and unemployment benefits, health insurance and other benefits will be available.

Around 490 people are currently employed at the Albany plant and there are currently no plans to close it, per a company official.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
Things like student loan contribution matching, mandatory auto-enrollment and increase catch-up...
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Latest News

Photo of suspected vehicle in Douglas airport theft
Airplane equipment stolen from Douglas airport, suspect wanted
Albany man plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in federal court on Jan. 27.
Albany man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video