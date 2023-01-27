Ask the Expert
Albany State University coach issues statement following controversial football recruit offer

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) Head Football Coach Quinn Gray Sr. issued a statement on Jan. 27 apologizing after offering a controversial football recruit a scholarship.

“The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University,” Quinn said in a statement. “I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you.”

Four-star high school football quarterback, Marcus Stokes, recorded himself singing a rap song in which he used a racial slur. Stokes is considered by some as one of the best football players in the country.

According to CBS Sports, Stokes committed to the University of Florida in July 2022 but the offer was rescinded after the video surfaced.

Stokes, who is white, received an offer from Albany State University, a local HBCU after the video was released.

“Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable,” Gray said.

“The Ramily embodies the spirit, authenticity, and love forged from the toil of giants before me, Gray said. “My actions caused you to question my commitment to our institution and our ancestors.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

