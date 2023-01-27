Albany man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man with a violent criminal history — including aggravated assault and gang participation — plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in federal court on Jan. 27, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Omar Malik Miller, 35, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Miller was wanted on outstanding local warrants in June 2021, according to court documents. Albany Police Department (APD) officers, along with U.S. Marshals, went to where Miller was staying on June 11 and located a pistol that Miller said he found in an alley and was planning to sell.

“Repeat offenders with violent criminal histories have no business possessing a firearm and will face federal consequences for this crime,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Federal agencies are working closely with our local law enforcement partners to identify the most disruptive and violent individuals in the communities we serve and hold them accountable for their crimes at the federal level.”

“The safety of our community is paramount and those who refuse to conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner will be held accountable at the highest level,” APD Chief Michael Persley said.

There is no parole in the federal system.

